Handshake Price Tops $0.71 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Handshake has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $265.13 million and $2.12 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 373,236,136 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

