Hardwoods Distribution Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:HDIUF)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021


Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3207 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

OTCMKTS:HDIUF opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $26.80.

HDIUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

