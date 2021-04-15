Hardwoods Distribution Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:HDIUF)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3207 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

OTCMKTS:HDIUF opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $26.80.

HDIUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

