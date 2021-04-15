Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRGLY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $$46.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.24. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.2962 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.