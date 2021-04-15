Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Down to $29.08

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.08, but opened at $28.37. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 21 shares.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.80.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. As a group, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $9,867,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,094,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,562,000 after purchasing an additional 219,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 285,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 188,358 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 460.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 88,633 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $2,682,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

