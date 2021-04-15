Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm Sells 1,671 Shares

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $34,706.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 183,051 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $3,661,020.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 72,128 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $1,445,445.12.

On Thursday, February 4th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 29,730 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $605,600.10.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 48,421 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $974,714.73.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 706,825 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $14,136,500.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 13,006 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $276,117.38.

On Friday, January 22nd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $536,375.40.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $425,363.76.

Shares of HARP stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.26. 103,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,222. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $656.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HARP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 230,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 137,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

