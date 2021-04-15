Harvest Finance (FARM) Reaches Market Cap of $193.36 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 37.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $193.36 million and approximately $8.89 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 52.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $360.54 or 0.00572906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00015174 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002031 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 563,624 coins and its circulating supply is 536,315 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

