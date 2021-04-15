HashBX (HBX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $1,750.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HashBX has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00065818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00019283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.52 or 0.00713539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00088061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00033437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.10 or 0.05722620 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io . HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

