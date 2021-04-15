Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Update

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 344,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 57,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,819,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the third quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 160.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on HWKN shares. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.42%.
About Hawkins
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
