Hays (LON:HAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $167.60

Hays plc (LON:HAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 167.60 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 166.10 ($2.17), with a volume of 762525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166 ($2.17).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Hays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 129 ($1.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 155.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 139.12.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

