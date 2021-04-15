HCA Healthcare (HCA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter. HCA Healthcare has set its FY21 guidance at $12.10-13.10 EPS and its FY 2021

Parties that wish to listen to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HCA opened at $190.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.10 and a 200-day moving average of $161.99. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $194.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.28.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

