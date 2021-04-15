Head to Head Analysis: AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) & Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO)

Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) and AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AMMO shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of AMMO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Neon Bloom has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMMO has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Neon Bloom and AMMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Bloom N/A N/A N/A AMMO N/A -42.33% -19.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Neon Bloom and AMMO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Bloom 0 0 0 0 N/A AMMO 0 0 1 0 3.00

AMMO has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.66%. Given AMMO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AMMO is more favorable than Neon Bloom.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neon Bloom and AMMO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Bloom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AMMO $2.77 million 177.04 -$2.86 million N/A N/A

Neon Bloom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AMMO.

Summary

AMMO beats Neon Bloom on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neon Bloom

Neon Bloom, Inc. is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms. It also provides Jesse James ammunition, a jacketed hollow point projectile for self-defense; and Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. In addition, the company offers hard armor piercing incendiary rounds; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company offers its products to sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, and law enforcement and military agencies. Ammo, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

