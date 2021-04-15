Head-To-Head Comparison: WW International (NASDAQ:WW) versus Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY)

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) and Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares WW International and Epoxy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WW International 5.96% -17.46% 7.88% Epoxy N/A N/A N/A

WW International has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epoxy has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of WW International shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of WW International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Epoxy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WW International and Epoxy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WW International $1.41 billion 1.47 $119.62 million $1.79 16.76 Epoxy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WW International has higher revenue and earnings than Epoxy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WW International and Epoxy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WW International 0 4 7 0 2.64 Epoxy 0 0 0 0 N/A

WW International currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.33%. Given WW International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe WW International is more favorable than Epoxy.

Summary

WW International beats Epoxy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc. provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys. In addition, it offers various consumer products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Further, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other relevant consumer products and services. It offers products through e-commerce platforms and through partners and publishing. The company was formerly known as Weight Watchers International, Inc. and changed its name to WW International, Inc. in September 2019. WW International, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Epoxy Company Profile

Epoxy, Inc., through its subsidiary, Couponz, Inc., develops Epoxy app, an application for iPhone iOS and Android operating systems. Epoxy is a smart phone application designed and created to connect business owners and consumers in order to ease marketing frustrations. It provides businesses the ability to reward customers, share offers, and deliver information about special events to their customers. The company was formerly known as Neohydro Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Epoxy, Inc. in August 2014. Epoxy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

