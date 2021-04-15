Head-To-Head Review: CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) versus STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) and STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STAG Industrial has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CareTrust REIT and STAG Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT 0 1 8 0 2.89 STAG Industrial 1 3 4 0 2.38

CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus price target of $23.38, indicating a potential downside of 1.41%. STAG Industrial has a consensus price target of $33.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.22%. Given CareTrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than STAG Industrial.

Dividends

CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. STAG Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. CareTrust REIT pays out 77.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STAG Industrial pays out 78.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and STAG Industrial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. CareTrust REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CareTrust REIT and STAG Industrial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT $163.40 million 13.93 $46.36 million $1.36 17.43 STAG Industrial $405.95 million 13.95 $49.28 million $1.84 19.35

STAG Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than CareTrust REIT. CareTrust REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STAG Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of STAG Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of STAG Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CareTrust REIT and STAG Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT 45.10% 8.74% 5.41% STAG Industrial 26.59% 5.32% 2.94%

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats STAG Industrial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

