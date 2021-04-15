Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Short Interest Down 41.1% in March

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 601,700 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the March 15th total of 1,021,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,147,483,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMC remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. 2,581,634,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,361,500. Healthier Choices Management has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Healthier Choices Management Company Profile

Healthier Choices Management Corp. provides e-liquids, vaporizers, and related products. The company operates through two segments, Natural and Organic Retail Stores, and Vapor Products. Its vaporizers are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor. The company sells its e-liquid under the Vape Store brand name; and offers its products through nine retail vape stores in the Southeast region of the United States.

