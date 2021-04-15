Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $32.00. The stock traded as high as $33.17 and last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 1944547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

