Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading 7% Higher

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) shares traded up 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.57. 163,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,943,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $188.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 150.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 434,380 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 12.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 24.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 121,709 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

