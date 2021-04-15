Helix Achieves Market Cap of $223,482.96 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Helix has a total market capitalization of $223,482.96 and approximately $16.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helix has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00034055 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 814.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003277 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Helix Profile

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 32,322,054 coins and its circulating supply is 32,196,370 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

