HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

HLFFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas cut HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $84.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average is $70.47. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $92.77.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

