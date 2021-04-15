HelloGold (HGT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,533.00

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One HelloGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 39.1% higher against the dollar. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $634,280.77 and approximately $1,533.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HelloGold

HGT is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

