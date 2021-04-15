Helmet.insure (HELMET) Hits Market Cap of $78.59 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded up 23% against the US dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for about $2.76 or 0.00004368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $78.59 million and $5.57 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00068787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.48 or 0.00269673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.21 or 0.00732736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,177.78 or 0.99938353 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00022935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $543.45 or 0.00859660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,461,557 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

