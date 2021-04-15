Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Short Interest Update

Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the March 15th total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,706,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
HEMP stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 60,019,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,104,891. Hemp has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
Hemp Company Profile
