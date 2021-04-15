Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Announces Dividend of $0.54

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.5383 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

Shares of HENKY opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.70. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HENKY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Nord/LB raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.