Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Plans Dividend of $0.54

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.5442 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENOY opened at $29.58 on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.