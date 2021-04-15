Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Plans Dividend of $0.54

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.5442 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.
Shares of OTCMKTS HENOY opened at $29.58 on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
