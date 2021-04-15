Heritage Financial (HFWA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.30 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $28.21 on Thursday. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

In other news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $59,240.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HFWA. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

