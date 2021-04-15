Hermez Network (HEZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.06 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for about $6.93 or 0.00011022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $32.55 million and $1.06 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00068183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.67 or 0.00744277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00089456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.44 or 0.06078418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00033540 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

