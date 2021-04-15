HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $170.00

Shares of HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 170 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 168 ($2.19). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 169.80 ($2.22), with a volume of 2,309,461 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 165.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 170.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.06%.

In related news, insider Kenneth D. Reid bought 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £815.06 ($1,064.88).

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:HICL)

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

