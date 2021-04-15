Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the March 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HIHO stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.54. 15,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,039. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.43. Highway has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94.

Get Highway alerts:

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter. Highway had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.15% of Highway worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Highway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.