Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $113.90 on Thursday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

