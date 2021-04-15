Hilltop (HTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Hilltop to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $555.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.50 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hilltop to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 29,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $982,511.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,945.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTH. Compass Point cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

