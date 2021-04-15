Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $300.25

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $300.25 and last traded at $296.84, with a volume of 1327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $287.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $633.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $5.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

