Hive (HIVE) Price Down 6.5% This Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $227.72 million and $11.19 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hive has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000617 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002685 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 394,720,350 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

