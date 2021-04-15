Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.87.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $75.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

