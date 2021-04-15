Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $95,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 197.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 154,985 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 62.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.91. 495,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,195. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

