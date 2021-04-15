Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,195. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $95,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

