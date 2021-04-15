Homeros Hits Market Capitalization of $30.35 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a total market cap of $30.35 million and $6.10 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00065291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00019225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.46 or 0.00722949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00088774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

