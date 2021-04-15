Honest Price Up 3.5% This Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Honest has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $120,802.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00068482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.51 or 0.00271761 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.75 or 0.00743913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,617.89 or 0.99800394 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00023046 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.37 or 0.00866028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

