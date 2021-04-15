Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Raised to $250.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

Shares of HON stock opened at $229.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

