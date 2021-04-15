Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40. Hooker Furniture has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 0.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.
Hooker Furniture Company Profile
Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
