Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40. Hooker Furniture has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

