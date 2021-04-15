hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.47

Shares of hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.46. hopTo shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 8,999 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.

About hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

