Horizen 24-Hour Volume Tops $182.94 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $100.49 or 0.00158414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $182.94 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.95 or 0.00392463 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.90 or 0.00184283 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001441 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000474 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,977,462 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.