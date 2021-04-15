HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 427.08 ($5.58).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

HSBA opened at GBX 428.90 ($5.60) on Thursday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £87.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 429.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 387.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

