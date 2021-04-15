HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Investec downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $29.27. 137,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,549. The company has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.54, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $31.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Analysts predict that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in HSBC by 529.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 1,067.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.