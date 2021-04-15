HTMLCOIN Achieves Market Cap of $17.52 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $17.52 million and $45,675.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,443.11 or 0.99993624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00042203 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011759 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.38 or 0.00506634 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.03 or 0.00867977 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.51 or 0.00327490 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.80 or 0.00132598 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003851 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

