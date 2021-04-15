Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Trading 6.8% Higher

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.43. 48,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,327,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $880,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 283,506 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $1,565,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

