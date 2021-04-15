Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.63

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.63 and last traded at C$10.57, with a volume of 1906131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CSFB set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.41.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.18.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.11%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

