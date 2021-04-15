Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Reaches $63,062.18 on Major Exchanges

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.76 billion and approximately $295.41 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $63,062.18 or 1.00100032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00066948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.75 or 0.00269443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $470.49 or 0.00746818 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00023971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,626.02 or 0.99407713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.68 or 0.00858236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.