Hydro Protocol Price Tops $0.0311 on Major Exchanges (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 15% higher against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.85 million and $1.53 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00068265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.08 or 0.00743628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00089088 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00033439 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.69 or 0.05926903 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

