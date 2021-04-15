Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Short Interest Update

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 850,000 shares, an increase of 93.7% from the March 15th total of 438,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on HYFM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Shares of HYFM traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,305. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.24. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,229,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,501,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $19,718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,503,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $17,089,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

