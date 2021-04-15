Hyper Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.05 Million (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $243,134.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00066931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.08 or 0.00270666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.91 or 0.00747817 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00024447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,761.65 or 0.99878397 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $539.35 or 0.00858314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.