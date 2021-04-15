Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Update

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HYPMY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,744. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. Hypera has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.96.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

